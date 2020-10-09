Mandan Public Schools investigating Trump flag in classroom; districts update close contact guidelines

Mandan High School senior Mya Utter posted photos of the flag to Facebook late Friday with a caption saying the flag was not a prank and it was displayed for longer than a few minutes. She told the Tribune on Monday that she asked Fleck to take down the flag at the end of the class period. Utter also posted pictures of the flag on her Snapchat story during the day Friday, which school administrators had her delete because the posts violated the district's acceptable use of technology policy.

Utter said politics make some students uncomfortable and she doesn't think they belong in school, which is why she asked Fleck to take down the flag.

The Tribune reached out to Fleck via the district and did not immediately receive a response.

Close contact guidelines

The Mandan school district will follow the new guidelines for close contacts laid out by Gov. Doug Burgum at a briefing last week, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht told the school board Monday.

People labeled close contacts will not be required to quarantine if both they and the person with COVID-19 they had contact with at school wore masks. The close contact must monitor his or her symptoms and quarantine only if symptoms develop.