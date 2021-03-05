Mandan Public Schools Foundation will award over $90,000 in scholarships

The Mandan Public School Foundation will award 60 scholarships totaling over $90,000 to Mandan High School seniors in May of 2021. The application forms can be found online at MandanSchoolsFoundation.org.

New this year is the Royse Foundation Scholarship that was established as an annual scholarship for minority students graduating from Mandan High School. Submit scholarship applications by April 5.

For more information or questions call Lee Fleischer at 701-220-8939 or email Lee.fleischer@yahoo.com.

For more information on scholarships go to https://mandanschoolsfoundation.org/scholarships.

