The Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education will award close to 60 scholarships and over $97,000 in scholarship funds this year, a 25% increase since 2020.

The scholarships available to Mandan High School seniors offer opportunities for students with a vast range of backgrounds and future education interests from technology and music to nursing and education.

For more information on scholarships, go to www.mandanschoolsfoundation.org.

