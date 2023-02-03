The Mandan Public Schools Foundation for Education will award over $80,000 in scholarships.

Additionally, students pursuing a graduate degree in instrumental music or related fields can apply for the $10,000 Arnold E. Larson Graduate Scholarship.

Other scholarships available to Mandan High School seniors offer opportunities for students with a vast range of backgrounds and future education interests from technology and music to nursing and education.

For more information on scholarships, go to www.mandanschoolsfoundation.org.