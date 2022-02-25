 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mandan Public Schools appoints Title VI coordinator

  • 0

Travis Albers has been appointed the Title VI coordinator for Mandan Public Schools, according to information released by Mandan Public Schools.

The Title VI coordinator serves as an advocate between Native American students/parents, school administration, school staff, and school board. Federal Title VI money for this position helps to fund programs that are designed to meet the unique cultural, language, and educational needs of American Indian and Alaska Native students.

Albers has been the MPS culture and wellness advocate since 2020. He also oversees the middle school and high school Four Directions groups that Native American cultural content to students of all ethnic backgrounds.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Sew Connection opens in Mandan

The Sew Connection has opened in Mandan. The shop located at 104 Second Ave. NW offers space to local sewists as well as alterations, design s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News