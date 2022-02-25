Mandan Public Schools appoints Title VI coordinator

Travis Albers has been appointed the Title VI coordinator for Mandan Public Schools, according to information released by Mandan Public Schools.

The Title VI coordinator serves as an advocate between Native American students/parents, school administration, school staff, and school board. Federal Title VI money for this position helps to fund programs that are designed to meet the unique cultural, language, and educational needs of American Indian and Alaska Native students.

Albers has been the MPS culture and wellness advocate since 2020. He also oversees the middle school and high school Four Directions groups that Native American cultural content to students of all ethnic backgrounds.

