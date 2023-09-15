The Morton Mandan Public Library is getting a $50,000 state grant.

The money is to reimburse the cost of providing summer reading and engagement activities and buying K-12 library materials.

Nine North Dakota community libraries are getting a total of $360,000 through the program. The grant money is through the state's share of federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“These libraries are among those across North Dakota that stepped up during the summer to serve their young people and their communities,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said.

Public libraries in Beulah and Dickinson are getting $50,000 apiece, and the New Town and Williston libraries are getting $35,000 each.