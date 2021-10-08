Mandan provides Main Street construction update

Knife River will continue installing the new traffic signals at the intersections of Sixth Avenue Northeast/Southeast and Collins Avenue, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

Motorists will notice crews working on underground boring for fiber optic cable along the south side of Main Street from Sixth Avenue Northeast to Sixth Avenue Northwest. Equipment will be near or on the sidewalks throughout the area, but access to businesses will remain open during this phase of construction.

Contractors will be installing trees, benches and trash receptacles in the curb bulb-out areas from Collins Avenue to Fourth Avenue Northwest, and completing light asphalt patching at the edges of the bulb-outs.

Main Street from Collins Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest is now striped as one lane in each direction with a middle turn lane and a parking lane on the south side of the road. Signage for parking is coming soon. Driving or passing in the new parking lane is illegal.

The Mandan Police Department allows latitude to 90-minute parking restrictions around downtown businesses in the construction area. The parking officer will only mark on adjacent avenues every other round allowing for three-hour parking. Areas not under construction will be monitored as usual.