Mandan provides Main Street construction update

Knife River reports crews are placing permanent striping on the roadway between Twin City Drive and Sixth Avenue Northeast, according to information released by the city of Mandan. Once striping is complete along this section of Main Street, the roadway will be fully open to traffic.

Joint sealing continues along Main Street from Sixth Avenue Northeast to Collins Avenue. Contractors believe they will wrap up this section of work at the end of this week. Crews will begin joint sealing from Fourth Ave NW to 10th Ave NW the week of Aug. 23, taking one to two weeks to complete. Sealing from 10th Ave NW to the Heart River Bridge will then begin.

Road closure

Crews have closed the roadway and sidewalks along Third Ave NW from Main Street to the alley to work on curb bulb-outs on both sides of the avenue. A pedestrian detour is available. Knife River anticipates re-opening Third Ave NW by Sept. 19. Contractors recommended closing the avenue to reduce the intersection work by about two weeks.

The roadway and sidewalks at the Fourth Ave NW intersection re-opened to traffic and pedestrians earlier this week.