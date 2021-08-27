Mandan provides Main Street construction update

Knife River reports crews are placing permanent striping on the roadway between Twin City Drive and Sixth Avenue Northeast, according to information released by the city of Mandan. Once striping is complete along this section of Main Street, the roadway will be fully open to traffic.
Joint sealing continues along Main Street from Sixth Avenue Northeast to Collins Avenue. Contractors believe they will wrap up this section of work at the end of this week. Crews will begin joint sealing from Fourth Ave NW to 10th Ave NW the week of Aug. 23, taking one to two weeks to complete. Sealing from 10th Ave NW to the Heart River Bridge will then begin.
Road closure
Crews have closed the roadway and sidewalks along Third Ave NW from Main Street to the alley to work on curb bulb-outs on both sides of the avenue. A pedestrian detour is available. Knife River anticipates re-opening Third Ave NW by Sept. 19. Contractors recommended closing the avenue to reduce the intersection work by about two weeks.
The roadway and sidewalks at the Fourth Ave NW intersection re-opened to traffic and pedestrians earlier this week.
Curb bulb-outs on the west sides of First and Second Ave NW are nearing completion. Traffic control will soon be switched for work to begin on curb bulb-outs on the east sides of these avenues. At this time, the contractor doesn’t anticipate fully closing the roadway or sidewalks along First and Second Avenues.
After curb bulb-outs are installed, traffic signal equipment will be installed at Sixth Ave SE, Collins Ave, Third Ave NW and Sixth Ave NW.
Parking
The Mandan Police Department is allowing latitude to 90-minute parking restrictions around downtown businesses in the construction area. The parking officer will only mark on adjacent avenues every other round allowing for 3-hour parking. Areas not under construction will be monitored as usual.
Go to cityofmandan.com/roadprojects for updates.