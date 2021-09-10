Mandan provides Main Street construction update

Knife River reports concrete joint sealing is complete for all of Main Street except for the downtown area of Collins Avenue to Fourth Avenue Northwest, according to information released by the city of Mandan. Contractors continue permanent striping from Fourth Avenue Northwest to the west of the Heart River bridge.
Curb extension work is progressing in the area of Collins Avenue to Fourth Avenue Northwest:
- Collins Avenue – Crews started working on storm sewer underground work in the area of the curb extension. In the next two weeks, underground electrical work for pedestrian sidewalk lighting and new traffic signals will begin.
- First Avenue Northwest – Electrical underground work for pedestrian beacons will soon begin. This is anticipated to take only a few days, followed by concrete surfacing. Once the surfacing is poured and cure-coated, the sidewalk will open to the public.
- Second Avenue Northwest – The surfacing of the curb extensions is anticipated to be complete early next week. Work on the east side of this intersection has been split into two different sections to keep pedestrian access to businesses open. Once surfacing is complete, the crosswalk will be open to the public.
- Third Avenue Northwest – Crews anticipate completing the underground electrical work for pedestrian sidewalk lighting and new traffic signals early next week and then begin concrete surfacing. The roadway and sidewalks from Main Street to the alley are currently closed. A pedestrian detour is available. Knife River anticipates re-opening the roadway by Sept. 19.
- Fourth Avenue Northwest – Construction on the curb extensions is nearly complete. Remaining elements include plantings and installation of pedestrian sidewalk lights.
After curb extensions are constructed, new traffic signal equipment will be installed at Sixth Avenue East, Collins Avenue, Third Avenue Northwest and Sixth Avenue Northwest.
The southern-most lane of Main Street from Collins Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest will ultimately be used for public parking. Permanent striping and signage is forthcoming in the area from Morton Mandan Public Library to 10th Avenue Northwest. Driving or passing in the new parking lane is illegal.
The Mandan Police Department allows latitude to 90-minute parking restrictions around downtown businesses in the construction area. The parking officer will only mark on adjacent avenues every other round allowing for three-hour parking. Areas not under construction will be monitored as usual.
Go to cityofmandan.com/roadprojects for updates.