Mandan provides Main Street construction update

Fourth Avenue Northwest – Construction on the curb extensions is nearly complete. Remaining elements include plantings and installation of pedestrian sidewalk lights.

After curb extensions are constructed, new traffic signal equipment will be installed at Sixth Avenue East, Collins Avenue, Third Avenue Northwest and Sixth Avenue Northwest.

The southern-most lane of Main Street from Collins Avenue to 10th Avenue Northwest will ultimately be used for public parking. Permanent striping and signage is forthcoming in the area from Morton Mandan Public Library to 10th Avenue Northwest. Driving or passing in the new parking lane is illegal.

The Mandan Police Department allows latitude to 90-minute parking restrictions around downtown businesses in the construction area. The parking officer will only mark on adjacent avenues every other round allowing for three-hour parking. Areas not under construction will be monitored as usual.

Go to cityofmandan.com/roadprojects for updates.

