Mandan provides Highway 1806 South construction update

Crews continue placing new pavement markings along the Highway 1806 S roadway, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

Contractors will remove old traffic signals and activate new signals this week. Some concrete sidewalk work will need to take place after the signal work.

Drivers can expect the same type of traffic control layout for the remaining work, with driving lanes switching from outer lanes of the roadway to middle lanes as needed.

Crews will replace concrete barriers on the Heart River Bridge (aka Sitting Bull Bridge) with orange construction drums and tubes this week. Within the next two weeks, asphalt adjacent to the bridge will be paved so that the bridge can be profile ground to remove any bumps from the overlay process and grooved.

The majority of the construction, aside from bridge work, is anticipated to be complete by the last week of August, pending any weather delays.

A few reminders:

No left turns during construction when traveling north and south on Highway 1806.

At least one access point to all businesses and residences in the area will remain open.

An 11-foot width restriction is in place and motorists with wider vehicles, campers and trailers are encouraged to take Main Street to Highway 6 then turn left on 19th Street and follow Highway 1806 S.

Drivers and pedestrians should slow down and be alert.

Contact NDDOT Project Engineer Loren Lee at 701-328-6961 with questions. Updates are posted periodically at cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.