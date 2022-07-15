Mandan provides Highway 1806 South construction update

Contractors began working on the middle of the Heart River Bridge (also known as Sitting Bull Bridge) on Highway 1806 South on July 7, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

While construction is taking place in the middle, traffic has been moved to the sides. An 11-foot width restriction is in place and motorists with wider vehicles, campers or trailer should take Main Street to Highway 6 then turn left on 19th Street and follow to Highway 1806 South to avoid the width restriction.

Traffic control for the rest of the project area remains the same. A pedestrian area work zone has been moved to the southwest corner of Third Street.

The city anticipates pavement grinding to begin Monday. During this phase of construction, driving lanes will change.

Left turns are prohibited during construction when traveling north and south on Highway 1806. At least one access point to all business and residences in the area will remain open throughout construction.

The roadway work should be completed by early August if there are no weather delays. Bridge work may take all construction season. Traffic signal updates at the intersection with Third Street and a flashing pedestrian beacon just south of the current crossing near Frontier Trail will also be installed.

For more information, call NDDOT Project Engineer Loren Lee at 701-328-6961 or go to cityofmandan.com/roadprojects.