Mandan Progress Organization to host 2nd Trail of Treats event on Friday

The Mandan Progress Organization will host its annual Trail of Treats from 2-5:30 p.m. Friday where trick-or-treaters are encouraged to stop by participating businesses to gather Halloween goodies.

Participating businesses will have an orange flyer in their window and all have committed to COVID-safe protocols including a designated staff member wearing personal protective equipment and following social distancing measures. Trick-or-treaters are asked to wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations, too.

“Our board spent considerable time deciding whether to move forward with the event this year in light of the pandemic. In the end, they agreed that the Trail of Treats can accommodate CDC recommendations and is needed, more than ever, to support our local businesses,” said MPO Executive Director Dot Frank.

Mandan business owners created the Trail of Treats while brainstorming events to draw people to the city throughout the year.

“With everything that’s going on right now, it’s just nice to give kids something to do, something to look forward to,” said Melissa Herz, owner of RuLissa Boutique. “Its also a good way to get people out to see Mandan businesses,” she added.

Event details are available on the MPO’s Facebook page at facebook.com/mandanprogressorganization. A Google map is accessible through the event page and directly at https://bit.ly/3e632P2.

