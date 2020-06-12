Mandan Progress Organization proceeding with a smaller-scale version of Art in the Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mandan's annual Art in the Park festival has been called off, but a smaller-scale version of the event still will take place over the Fourth of July.

“More than half of our vendors were unable to attend for a variety of reasons from personal health concerns to their summer circuit of events being canceled,” Committee President Scott Volkert said.

The committee didn’t want to produce a mediocre show, he said. Instead, the organization will offer space to exhibitors who still want to come, in an event dubbed “Mandan Market” July 3-4. It will open up park and street space for vendors and food trucks without the full programming that Art in the Park is known for.

“The Mandan Market is not Art in the Park," MPO Director Dot Frank said. "Nothing can compete with Art in the Park because its success is dependent on the participation of the committee members, volunteers and all vendors.”

Event details will be available at MandanProgress.org.

