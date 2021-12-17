Mandan Progress Organization names new leader

The Mandan Progress Organization board of directors has selected Mandan native Matt Schanandore as the organization's new executive director.

Schanandore has a master's degree in business administration from the University of Mary. He most recently was the assistant manager at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. He'll begin his duties with the Mandan Progress Organization on Jan. 10, overseeing the group’s events and operations.

The MPO hosts some of the largest community events in Mandan, including Buggies and Blues, the Fourth of July Parade, Art in the Park and Santa’s Arrival.

“Mandan is a such a vibrant community and has a wealth of potential,” Schanandore said. “Mandan’s experiences resonate with our businesses, citizens and visitors. Unique experiences will create memories that span generations and connect individuals and families with the community."

MPO Board President Layn Mudder said Schanandore is "a visionary with a heart for Mandan.” Schanandore replaces Dot Frank, who resigned in May to focus on a private sector business.

