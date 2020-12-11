 Skip to main content
Mandan Progress Organization hosts The Great Gift Giveaway on Thursday

The Mandan Progress Organization will be offering The Great Gift Giveaway beginning 5 p.m. Thursday where MPO staff, volunteers, Santa and his elves will host a drive-thru toy giveaway.

Community members are welcome to get in line, in their vehicle, to grab a gift for each child present while they last. Each adult attending the Great Gift Giveaway will get a flyer that includes details about the Candy Caravan, a 2021 Mandan Community Calendar and a candy cane that could be worth $10 in Mandan Bucks.

Drivers are asked to enter the parking lot west of Hirsch Florist & Gifts at 211 W Main St. and exit from in front of The Depot. Volunteers will be onsite to direct traffic and participants will remain in their cars. 

For more information, event details and a map outlining traffic directions, go to facebook.com/mandanprogressorganization

