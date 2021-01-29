Mandan Progress Organization hosts Chocolate Walk

The Mandan Progress Organization will host the Chocolate Walk on Feb. 6.

The event aims to attract shoppers to town through sweets given away at local businesses.

“The MPO encourages everyone to shop Mandan on Saturday, Feb. 6 to experience small town hospitality and big savings,” said MPO Executive Director Dot Frank.

The Chocolate Walk is an all-day event open to all ages. Hours are based on each participating business’ store hours, which are listed on the event’s Facebook page.

The Chocolate Walk includes more than a dozen local businesses from hair salons and coffee shops to restaurants and firearms dealers.

Information about the Chocolate Walk is available online at facebook.com/mandanprogressorganization.

