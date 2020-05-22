Mandan Progress Organization altering summer events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Mandan Progress Organization is making changes to two popular summer events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Touch a Truck typically features a variety of heavy and commercial equipment on Main Street. That has been canceled, but an alternative has been put in place.

“Our committee met and will debut a coloring book,” retiring Director Del Wetsch said. “Each page will feature a photo that’s been turned into a coloring page, complete with a description and company details. Additionally, the book will have games and activities.”

Buggies-N-Blues is being moved to August.

“We’re still working out the details but are hopeful that conditions will support the event in a traditional sense, where spectators can view the vehicles and vendors can sell and serve their goods,” MPO Executive Director Dot Frank said.

Information regarding both events is available online at www.MandanProgress.org, on Facebook and by contacting the MPO office at 701-751-2983.

