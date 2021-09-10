Mandan police report shows drop in traffic numbers, calls for service

The Mandan Police Department responded to fewer calls for service and issued less than half as many traffic citations in 2020 when compared to past years, according to the department’s annual report.

The statistics weren’t unexpected as officers noticed a drop in activity throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Lori Flaten.

“People were staying home, the bars weren’t open,” Flaten said. “We just weren’t dealing with people as much.”

Patrol officers because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 conducted traffic stops “when absolutely necessary,” the department said. Officers in 2020 issued 2,310 citations, down from 4,746 in 2019. Speeding offenses fell from 1,229 in 2019 to 420 in 2020, and traffic sign and signal violations totaled 80 last year compared to 172 in 2019.

The department responded to 14,458 calls for service in 2020. That number is 3% lower than in 2019 and also 3% lower than the four-year average.

Meanwhile, criminal offenses rose in several categories. Incidents of fraud climbed to 120 in 2020, up from 56 in 2019. Larceny and theft offenses totaled 737, an increase of 154 over the previous year. There were 141 motor vehicle thefts in 2020 compared to 119 in 2019. Assault offenses were up slightly at 485, 11 more than 2019.