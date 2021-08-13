 Skip to main content
Mandan police: Lock vehicles
Mandan police: Lock vehicles

Mandan police are reminding the public to lock vehicles and remove valuables from inside.

Police have seen a number of recent thefts from vehicles, including ones that were unlocked, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said Aug. 6.

Items taken have included handguns. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

