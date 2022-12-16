Mandan Police Department's 1st female sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief retiring

The first woman to achieve rank at the Mandan Police Department is retiring and looking back at a career that started when uniforms and boots were made mostly for men.

When Deputy Chief Lori Flaten joined the department in 1978 she couldn’t find uniforms in women’s sizes. She altered men’s uniforms to fit her, and bought boots that at times barely passed the scrutiny of her supervisors.

“I wore whatever I could find and half the time had to have them dyed black,” said Flaten, 65.

Flaten has been around law enforcement all her life. She is the daughter of a police officer and the niece of a sheriff, and after high school she studied criminal justice at Bismarck State College. She started out as a dispatcher in 1977 under a training grant and in 1978 took a patrol position.

In 1985 she was the first woman to become a sergeant on the force and worked in investigations for about a year. She also was the first woman to make lieutenant, in 1995, a role in which she oversaw a squad of patrol officers. She became the department’s first female deputy chief in 2016, and also has served as the department's public information officer. Her last day of work was Friday.

Being the first woman to hold those positions never created any problems with other officers. Flaten said she'd been around long enough that she knew everyone in the department.

“I was in the good with all my shifts, all my squads,” she said.

Uniforms and boots aren’t the only things that have changed in Flaten’s 45 years on the force. Gear that’s standard today -- computers, vests, semi-automatic duty handguns -- weren’t in use by the department early in her career. When she started, she said, the entire department shared two portable radios, and if an officer didn’t have one when outside the patrol car “you were totally on your own.”

“Nobody thought that was odd,” she said.

Police officers have changed too, according to Flaten. More people are entering the field as a career choice and not just for a job. Size and physical strength are no longer key factors in getting hired by a police department. Women entering law enforcement helped departments realize “talking does way more, than just getting in a brawl,” Flaten said. People commented on her size when she became an officer, but she used other skills such as her ability to talk to people to deescalate tough situations.

Officers today must still be able to handle themselves if confronted, but they also need to know how to deal with people.

“That’s the kind of people we look for now,” she said.

The department was in the spotlight in recent years as a quadruple murder case unfolded. The days leading up to Chad Isaak’s arrest in the April 2019 slayings at RJR Maintenance and Management were “very intense,” Flaten said.

“Our detectives did an awesome job,” she said. “That’s what solved the whole thing, was getting all the video and piecing things together.”

The case drew extensive media attention and put Flaten in front of television cameras and on the phone with a number of national publications.

“Some of them are nicer than others,” she said.

There’s another case that stands out in her memory. A carpenter working at a home day care tipped police that he’d heard a child screaming and crying in a bathroom. An investigation turned up a number of sexual and physical abuse victims, some of them too young to testify in court, and some who had been abused years earlier. Many attended a parochial school, and a constant theme from victims was that the woman "turned religion against them," Flaten said, by telling them the devil would get them if they didn’t do as she told.

“One thing she’d do was direct kids to abuse each other,” Flaten said. “We were so happy to get a conviction."

What Flaten remembers most is the support from the community. By noon on the day of the RJR murders, a local church had already made plans to bring a daily meal to the department. The law enforcement center's conference room was full of food and drinks for officers as they returned from days that often included extra hours.

“We didn’t ask for a thing. They just showed up,” Flaten said. “That’s the way Mandan is. Other departments don’t have that, but we have a fantastic relationship with the community."

Flaten as she leaves takes with her "a lifetime of knowledge" about the department, Police Chief Jason Ziegler said.

"She never complained about anything," he said. "Whenever I assigned her something, it got done."

Flaten has coordinated Mandan's annual Fourth of July parade, worked on liquor establishment licensing, handled background checks and hiring, and organized all of the department's special events since Ziegler became chief in 2016.

Ziegler has a background in law enforcement public relations and said he has focused on making the Mandan department one that is community-oriented but still tough on crime. Flaten with her knowledge of the community has helped foster that culture.

"There's a balance there and she understood that," Ziegler said.

Flaten’s first task in retirement is to figure out what it’s like not to go to work every day.

“That’s gonna be weird, but a good weird,” she said.

She’s spending her last days with the department packing and making cheat sheets for incoming personnel. She made it known a year ago that she’d retire, and she’s confident she’s ending her career with her office in order.

“I think I’ve done what I needed to do,” she said.