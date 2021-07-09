Mandan Police Department to request grant funding for body cameras

The Mandan Police Department will apply for a grant to offset the costs of body cameras after receiving approval from the city commission.

The department's request was part of the consent agenda at Tuesday's commission meeting. The commission approved it unanimously with no discussion.

The police department, which does not currently use body cameras, received a quote for the equipment from Digital-Ally, which already provides the department with cameras inside police vehicles. A memo from the police to the commission said that using the same company for both cameras would allow for better integration. The total package includes 28 body cameras, upgraded in-car cameras, accessories, set-up, training and cloud storage for a five-year subscription. The package would cost $182,449.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Justice would offset the cost of the cameras. The police department is asking for $36,918 in grant funding, which would bring the total cost down to $145,531, paid over the course of five years, according to the memo.