Mandan police charge 2 more men in car wash robbery

Two more men have been charged with allegedly taking part in a scheme to lure a man to a Mandan car wash and rob him, according to a police affidavit.

Justyce Houle, 23, is charged with two conspiracy felonies and a misdemeanor assault charge, while Michael Todd Baker, 28, is charged with two weapons violations, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and a conspiracy felony. Houle's bond was set at $25,000 cash on Friday; he was still listed as an inmate at the Bismarck Burleigh Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Baker. Court documents do not list an attorney for either.

The charges come less than a month after authorities arrested and charged Vegas Morin, 21, in the alleged robbery. An arrest warrant was issued for Summer LeBeau, who police allege is Morin’s accomplice. LeBeau also faces two conspiracy felonies, according to the affidavit.

Officers were called to the Turbo Spa Car Wash on April 17 by a man who said he had been beaten by three men after he gave LeBeau a ride. LeBeau allegedly used his cellphone to contact Morin and arrange the meeting. Police say the man was dragged from the car at gunpoint, punched and kicked, and told to empty his pockets. The man’s wallet and $300 were stolen, according to authorities.