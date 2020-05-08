Mandan police charge 2 more men in car wash robbery

Two more men have been charged with allegedly taking part in a scheme to lure a man to a Mandan car wash and rob him, according to a police affidavit.
Justyce Houle, 23, is charged with two conspiracy felonies and a misdemeanor assault charge, while Michael Todd Baker, 28, is charged with two weapons violations, terrorizing, reckless endangerment and a conspiracy felony. Houle's bond was set at $25,000 cash on Friday; he was still listed as an inmate at the Bismarck Burleigh Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Baker. Court documents do not list an attorney for either.
The charges come less than a month after authorities arrested and charged Vegas Morin, 21, in the alleged robbery. An arrest warrant was issued for Summer LeBeau, who police allege is Morin’s accomplice. LeBeau also faces two conspiracy felonies, according to the affidavit.
Officers were called to the Turbo Spa Car Wash on April 17 by a man who said he had been beaten by three men after he gave LeBeau a ride. LeBeau allegedly used his cellphone to contact Morin and arrange the meeting. Police say the man was dragged from the car at gunpoint, punched and kicked, and told to empty his pockets. The man’s wallet and $300 were stolen, according to authorities.
Houle and Baker are seen in surveillance footage exiting a black SUV with Morin, according to the affidavit. After Morin enters the passenger seat of the man's vehicle, Houle and Baker are seen walking to the area where the vehicle is parked with the lower half of their faces covered by "material," the affidavit says.
Baker allegedly pulls out a long gun and "manipulates the firearm in a way that is consistent with loading a shotgun," before opening the driver-side door and pointing the gun at the man, who retreated to the passenger side of the vehicle, the affidavit alleges.
Morin left the vehicle and allegedly pulled the man out of its passenger side before kicking and striking him "multiple times," police say. Houle also allegedly kicked the man while he was on the ground, according to the affidavit. After they took the man's wallet, Morin, Baker, Houle and LeBeau left the scene in the black SUV, police say.
Houle in an interview with police "indicated" that the group wanted to "scare" the man into handing over methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
Police allege Morin was in possession of an illegally modified weapon and that because of a terrorizing conviction in 2019 was prohibited from possessing a gun at all. He remained jailed on Monday afternoon, pending $10,000 cash bail.
Court documents do not list an attorney for LeBeau. Morin's attorney, Steven Balaban, declined comment.
