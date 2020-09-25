Mandan police arrest burglary suspect

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan police arrested a 28-year-old man on Sept. 18 suspected of breaking into two Memorial Highway businesses.

Kenneth Wall II faces two felony counts of burglary and two misdemeanor counts of theft. Court documents do not list an attorney.

Officers responded to an alarm call at Open Road Honda about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17. An alarm went off at Action Motorsports about 15 minutes later. A generator was missing from Open Road Honda and a cash register was taken from Action Motorsports, according to Deputy Police Chief Lori Flaten.

Police identified a suspect and the vehicle he was driving from surveillance video. They arrested Wall before 1 a.m. Sept. 18 during a traffic stop.

Wall has been living in Washington state but is originally from the Dunseith area, Flaten said.

