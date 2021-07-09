Mandan Parks and Recreation recognizing Parks and Recreation Month

July is Parks and Recreation Month and Mandan Parks and Recreation is challenging residents to stay active and visit parks.
Visit the parks listed on the challenge card and take your photo at each of the sites. Once you complete all challenges (at least seven of the nine), do the following for a chance to win a prize:
- E-mail all your photos with your name and phone number to kthomas@mandanparks.com (one e-mail entry per family)
- Upload your photos on Facebook and tag @MandanParksAndRecreation
Download the challenge card at www.mandanparks.com.
The first 10 completed challenge entries received will win a prize. Submit your completed challenge by July 31.