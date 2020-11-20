Mandan Parks and Recreation district suspends community sports

The Mandan Parks and Recreation District is suspending community sports programs until Nov. 30 in accordance with an executive order by Gov. Doug Burgum.

The order suspends all K-12 and community sports and extracurricular activities through Nov. 30. Competitions are suspended until Dec. 14.

Burgum initially suspended activities for a full month, but amended the order late Wednesday after consulting legislative leaders and receiving input from the North Dakota High School Activities Association and athletic associations. Some of the feedback raised concerns about the impact of suspended activities on students' well-being.

In Mandan, community programs impacted include adult fall volleyball, adult men's basketball and youth boys basketball grades 3-6. The measures are aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. Violators could be fined at least $1,000.

For more information go to https://www.mandanparks.com/.

