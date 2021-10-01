Mandan park, library improvements progressing

Improvements to Mandan's Dykshoorn Park are nearing completion, and a project to upgrade the adjoining Morton Mandan Public Library is moving into its second phase.

The Dykshoorn Park improvements in Mandan include a main entrance off Fourth Avenue Northwest, permanent decorative fencing, shade sails in front of the band shell, walking paths, lighting elements that tie in the history of the railroad, and gas fire pits. Work began in October 2020.

Phase One of the library project includes an addition of about 8,000 square feet with a new atrium, a public meeting room that can seat up to 300 people, public restrooms and a bookmobile garage. The existing 13,000-square-foot building is getting heating, air conditioning and electrical upgrades, door and window replacement, masonry restoration, and new flooring, walls and ceiling finishes.

The library addition and renovation of the east end of the existing library building is expected to be complete in mid-October. Officials will then move the library collection into the new space so renovation of the west end can begin.