Mandan park, library improvements progressing

Improvements to Mandan's Dykshoorn Park are nearing completion, and a project to upgrade the adjoining Morton Mandan Public Library is moving into its second phase.
The Dykshoorn Park improvements in Mandan include a main entrance off Fourth Avenue Northwest, permanent decorative fencing, shade sails in front of the band shell, walking paths, lighting elements that tie in the history of the railroad, and gas fire pits. Work began in October 2020.
Phase One of the library project includes an addition of about 8,000 square feet with a new atrium, a public meeting room that can seat up to 300 people, public restrooms and a bookmobile garage. The existing 13,000-square-foot building is getting heating, air conditioning and electrical upgrades, door and window replacement, masonry restoration, and new flooring, walls and ceiling finishes.
The library addition and renovation of the east end of the existing library building is expected to be complete in mid-October. Officials will then move the library collection into the new space so renovation of the west end can begin.
The library will be temporarily closed to the public during the move. Specific dates will be announced later. While staff prepares for the move, library materials will be temporarily unavailable for request online or over the phone beginning today. The collection will remain available for patrons to browse and check items out in-person until the closure.
The park and library project is being funded with a $3 million donation from Dakota Access Pipeline developer Energy Transfer, $2.2 million from the Mandan Visitor’s Fund and $600,000 from the Mandan Supplemental Environmental Projects Trust.
Mandan’s fourth “Downtown Places and Spaces” walking tour and networking social on Tuesday will include the project as well as recent Renaissance Zone and storefront improvement projects by businesses, plus new traffic-calming streetscape components for pedestrian safety such as curb extensions, sidewalk lighting and plantings. Participants will have a chance to offer ideas for the future of a few commercial spaces available for sale and lease.
Registration is at www.cityofmandan.com/register or by calling 701-667-3478.