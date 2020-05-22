Mandan Park District announce openings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan Park District has announced further openings and plans for summer programs.

Raging Rivers Waterpark will open May 29, from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting. The waterpark will operate at 50% capacity and implement additional cleaning procedures. Patrons are encouraged to bring wipes for personal use.

The park district’s administration office will open May 26. The Starion Sports Complex will open June 15. The Aquatic Center will open on July 6.

Visit mandanparks.com for program information and registration for summer programs, which begin activities May 26 with evening baseball. Some programs such as swimming lessons and art sessions have been canceled due to limited space in indoor facilities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0