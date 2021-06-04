Mandan Park Board seeks public input on possible changes to dog park

Daytime calls are handled by the department's animal control officers. A patrol car would respond to an after-hours call, Flaten said.

Ehlis said she believes "it's only a matter of time before somebody’s dog or kid gets hurt."

"If I go there five nights out of the week, I would say there’s at least two nights out of those five where I’d have to pick my dog up and leave," she said. "It's that bad."

Ehlis suggested during a May 10 park board meeting that park officials divide the dog park by temperament instead of size. She said big dogs that are older might be better served in a "passive" section, while energetic small dogs would do better on the "active" side.

Board President Wade Meschke said the community's feedback on the survey will help determine what action the board might take. The results will be presented at the June 14 park board meeting. Meschke encourages the public to attend the meeting with their thoughts and suggestions.