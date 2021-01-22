Mandan parents charged after boy found outside in freezing temps

A Mandan couple is charged with child endangerment after their 4-year-old son was found outside the morning of Jan. 16 without shoes, dressed in pajamas and a wrapped in a blanket.
Kasandra Denault, 26, and Peter Denault, 42, made their initial court appearances Tuesday, court records show. The documents do not list an attorney that could speak for them.
A caller at about 7:45 a.m. Jan. 16 told police the child was visibly shaking when found three-tenths of a mile from his home, according to a police affidavit. The temperature at the time was 19 degrees. The parents told police the boy jumped out of a bedroom window and ran off, and that he had done so before. The window was not secured, the affidavit states.
The two also face misdemeanor and infraction drug paraphernalia charges, court records show. The drug-related items were found in a location easily accessible to children, police said.