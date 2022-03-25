Mandan opens city's grass collection sites

Mandan Public Works has opened the city’s grass collection sites, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The five sites include Old Red Trail & Hillside Rd NW (grass); Mandan Braves Center, 901 Division St NW (grass); 8th Ave SE & Hwy 1806 S (branch & grass site); 24th Ave SE & Longspur Dr (grass); and McKenzie Dr SE & 39th Ave SE (grass).

Tree branches under 4 inches in diameter can only be disposed of at the Eighth Ave SE and Hwy 1806 S site. Branches bigger than 4 inches in diameter must be taken to the landfill.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/grasscollection or call Public Works at 701-667-3240.

