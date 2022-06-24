Mandan offers update on 16th Street and Eighth Ave NE improvement project

One of many projects north of Interstate 94 is dirt work for a 16th Street and Eighth Avenue Northeast infrastructure improvement project, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The northeast corner adjacent to the Starion Sports Complex will be a tennis center owned by the Mandan Park District.

Eighth Avenue Northeast currently exists as a gravel road and serves as secondary access to properties in the area. The improvements call for an urban road section with curb and gutter, storm sewer and appropriate base for a 20-year design. Total project cost for infrastructure and roadway improvements is just over $4 million to be paid by special assessment from the benefiting properties within the district.

The Park Board approved bids for the Mandan Tennis Center on June 13. The 41,600-square-foot dome will include six tennis courts. Three of the courts will be multi-striped for 10 pickleball courts. A 3,000-square-foot welcome center and four outdoor pickleball courts are also included in the plans. For more information, go to mandanparks.com.

Infrastructure improvements and developments in north Mandan and residential subdivisions were topics at a May 10 business outreach session drawing about 80 business people and residents. Slides and handouts can be found at www.cityofmandan.com under the right sidebar titled "North Mandan Update."

