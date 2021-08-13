Mandan offers Memorial Highway improvements project update

Span wire signals will be installed this fall at the intersection of Memorial Highway and Third St. SE/Bisman Ave, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

All traffic signals on Memorial Highway are planned to be replaced by 2023-24.

Phase I construction is tentatively planned for 2022 and include storm sewer installation and the relocation of Third St. SE/Memorial Highway lift station to the west side of Third St. SE. Disruption to traffic in 2022 is expected to be minimal.

Go to dot.nd.gov/projects/memorialhwy for more information. To submit comments, email input@memorialhighwayproject.com. Periodic updates will also be posted to the city's website: cityofmandan.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0