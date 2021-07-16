Mandan offers Main Street construction update

Knife River Contracting reports continued pavement grinding on the east side of Main Street, according to information released by the city of Mandan. Crews will be changing traffic control to grind pavement in east bound lanes sometime this week followed by temporary pavement paint as well as some joint sealing. Once grinding work in the east is complete, grinders will shift to the west side of the project.

Crews have started removing concrete in the downtown curb bump-out areas from Collins Avenue to Fourth Avenue Northwest. This has resulted in the temporary closure of some parking areas and sidewalks. Once removals of surfacing are complete, underground sewer piping will be replaced. Electrical work is expected to begin in the area next week.

Knife River is also resuming concrete pavement repair at the intersection with 10th Avenue Northwest. There are two remaining phases of this work. It will take a week or two to fully complete the intersection.

The Mandan Police Department is allowing latitude to 90-minute parking restrictions around downtown businesses in the construction area. The parking officer will only mark on adjacent avenues every other round allowing for 3-hour parking. Areas not under construction will be monitored as usual.

Go to cityofmandan.com/roadprojects for updates.

