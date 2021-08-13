Mandan offers Main Street construction update

Knife River Contracting reports crack sealing continues from Twin City Drive to Sixth Ave NE, according to information released by the city of Mandan. Permanent striping from the east end of Main Street to Sixth Ave NE is anticipated over the next two weeks.
Contractors will begin working on curb bulb-outs on the west side of intersections at First Ave NW and Second Ave NW. Knife River is postponing work on west halves of Collins Ave and Third Ave NW until west halves of First and Second Ave are complete. In the area of Fourth Ave NW, sidewalk and electrical work are in progress. The roadway and sidewalks along Fourth Ave NW are closed from Main Street to the alley. There is a pedestrian detour available, however, the sidewalk to the east of Fourth Ave NW is anticipated to re-open. Fourth Ave NW will remain closed to vehicular traffic until work is completed on the west sidewalk and asphalt paving in the area of closure. Concrete and electrical work will rotate throughout these sites during cure time.
Main Street from Runnings to the Heart River Bridge is open to traffic with new striping. This area of Main is now operating as a two-lane roadway with a dedicated left turn lane. The parking lane on the south side of the roadway from 10th Ave NW to the Morton Mandan Public Library is open and available for public use. This is the area inside the solid white line. Stop bars and turn arrows will be added later.
The Mandan Police Department is allowing latitude to 90-minute parking restrictions around downtown businesses in the construction area. The parking officer will only mark on adjacent avenues every other round allowing for 3-hour parking. Areas not under construction will be monitored as usual.
Go to cityofmandan.com/roadprojects for updates.