Mandan offers Main Street construction update

Contractors will begin working on curb bulb-outs on the west side of intersections at First Ave NW and Second Ave NW. Knife River is postponing work on west halves of Collins Ave and Third Ave NW until west halves of First and Second Ave are complete. In the area of Fourth Ave NW, sidewalk and electrical work are in progress. The roadway and sidewalks along Fourth Ave NW are closed from Main Street to the alley. There is a pedestrian detour available, however, the sidewalk to the east of Fourth Ave NW is anticipated to re-open. Fourth Ave NW will remain closed to vehicular traffic until work is completed on the west sidewalk and asphalt paving in the area of closure. Concrete and electrical work will rotate throughout these sites during cure time.