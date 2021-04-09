Mandan News partners with Mandan Progress Organization

The Mandan Progress Organization and The Bismarck Tribune have teamed up to offer MPO members a complimentary subscription to the Mandan News. The partnership gives members access to hyper-local news and the paper gains access to the city’s movers and shakers.

“We’re happy to work together to contribute to the continuity of a long-standing community paper,” said Dot Frank, MPO executive director.

The Mandan News is published by The Bismarck Tribune, a Lee Enterprises company. Mailed weekly to subscribers, it’s the official paper of Morton County and includes public notices.

“We value the role the Mandan News plays as the official legal publication for Mandan and we want to ensure that it finds its way into as many homes as possible with unique content for Mandan residents,” said Scott Volkert, Bismarck Tribune advertising sales representative.

The Mandan Progress Organization is a member-led organization that is best known for events like Touch a Truck, Buggies-N-Blues, Art in the Park, Mandan Rodeo and the Fourth of July Parade.

In addition to those events, the MPO hosts monthly membership meetings, publishes a weekly e-newsletter and promotes retail shopping experiences.