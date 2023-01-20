 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mandan names principal for new elementary

  • 0
Pat Beckman.jpeg

Pat Beckman

 PROVIDED

Mandan Public Schools has named a principal for its new elementary school under construction.

Pat Beckman will head Lakewood Elementary, which is scheduled to open in August. He's worked for the school district for eight years, and has been principal at Fort Lincoln Elementary since 2017. He also worked at Custer Elementary. His replacement at Fort Lincoln will be named later.

Lakewood, at 2601 38th Ave. SE, will be the district’s seventh elementary school. It's expected to have about 300 students when it opens in the fall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mandan woman charged with child abuse, neglect

Mandan woman charged with child abuse, neglect

A Mandan woman is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly punishing her children by putting peppers in their eyes, and forcing one of them to sleep on the floor and go without food and water for telling officials the children were left alone overnight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News