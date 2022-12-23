Mandan, Morton Mandan Public Library awarded North Dakota Department of Commerce Community Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant funds

The North Dakota Department of Commerce has awarded a total of $28,985 of funding from round four of the Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant for fiscal year 2022 to 20 North Dakota communities.
Area award recipients are:
- Morton Mandan Public Library received $1,500 for a jigsaw puzzle competition and public art mosaic.
- Mandan received $1,500 for the Holiday Lights on Main (a 2022 Main Street Awards recipient).
The Main Street Initiative Vibrancy Grant program seeks to add activity and energy to communities across North Dakota by providing investments to community projects or events that encourage public art, activate underutilized space or promote walking and biking.
For more information, go to www.msnd.link/Vibrancy-Grant.