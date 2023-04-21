The Mandan Public School District has named an assistant principal for Mandan Middle School.

Lisa Klabunde is middle school and high school principal in Wilton. In Mandan she'll replace Amanda Tomlinson, who will become middle school principal at the end of the school year.

Klabunde is a Mandan Public Schools alum who has an undergraduate degree from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree in school counseling from the University of Mary in Bismarck. She's a licensed administrator and counselor.