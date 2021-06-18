Mandan men face firearms, drug charges after bust

Two men were charged June 11 after officials found at a Mandan residence five pounds of methamphetamine, several other types of drugs, more than 30 weapons and materials they say could be used to make explosive devices.

Shane Smith, 40, and Nicholas Lelm, 40, both of Mandan, are in custody at Burleigh Morton Detention Center. They face three counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, two drug conspiracy charges, and drug paraphernalia, short barrel weapon and explosives possession. Lelm additionally is charged as a felon in possession of a firearm.

Metro Area Narcotics Task Force officers on June 9 executed a search warrant at a 13th Avenue Northwest residence, according to information from the Mandan Police Department. The officers in addition to the meth found 300 fentanyl or counterfeit oxycodone pills, marijuana and THC wax, psychedelic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Officers found an object “that appeared to be consistent with a pipe bomb” and “items consistent with the manufacture of explosive devices,” the department said. The Bismarck Bomb Squad and Minot Bomb Squad – which responded due to the size of the property and amount of contents – cleared the property before the drugs were seized, the department said.