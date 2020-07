× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mandan Market, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day at Dykshoorn Park.

Mandan businesses are encouraged to bring their wares out to the park and drive traffic to their shops.

Food truck space is sold out, but room remains for art/craft and retail vendors. The registration deadline has passed, but walk-ups are welcome if space permits.

The cost is $125 each day.

