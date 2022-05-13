Mandan man to stand trial for Glen Ullin pharmacy burglary

A Mandan man accused of stealing drugs from a Glen Ullin pharmacy has pleaded not guilty to several felony charges.

Maurice Delage, 31, is charged with felony theft, burglary, criminal mischief, tampering with evidence and drug possession, court records show. The most serious charge carries a possible 10-year prison sentence.

Delage entered the pleas at a Tuesday court appearance. A two-day trial is set to start June 28.

Delage and Jordan Ward, 29, of Dickinson, were identified as suspects in the September incident through video surveillance, police said. The pharmacy lost narcotic pills, pain patches and overdose medication valued at just more than $12,000. The drugs could have a street value of $160,000, police said. The pharmacy also suffered about $3,500 in damage to windows, doors and security systems.

Authorities in January issued an arrest warrant for Ward on charges of theft, burglary and criminal mischief, according to court records.

