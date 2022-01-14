Mandan man set for trial on escape, mischief charges

A Mandan man facing charges in skateboarding incidents in two counties has pleaded not guilty to charges in an unrelated case.

Seth Voegele, 33, will stand trial in May on charges of felony escape and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He was being detained in October by Morton County sheriff’s deputies when he allegedly tried to flee after kicking a window out of an officer's vehicle, according to an affidavit.

Voegele on Monday waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to both charges. South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma scheduled a May 3 trial date.

Voegele in August was arrested when he allegedly resisted arrest by Bismarck police for longboarding down State Street. The incident was caught on video and led to a verbal reprimand for Bismarck Officer Mark Muscha for using foul language. Voegele is set for a March 1 misdemeanor jury trial in that matter.

In December, Voegele allegedly rode a skateboard in front of and across oncoming traffic in Mandan. Police used a Taser on him after he allegedly pulled away and reached for a pack he wore around his waist. He was charged with preventing arrest and escape. A Feb. 1 misdemeanor jury trial is scheduled.

