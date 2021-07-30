Mandan man sentenced to 2 years for machete attack

A Mandan man accused of cutting another man’s ear nearly off with a machete has been sentenced to serve two years in prison.

A Morton County jury after deliberating less than half an hour on July 20 found Wayne Martinez, 50, guilty of aggravated assault and not guilty of terrorizing.

Martinez was accused of striking his daughter’s boyfriend on the side of the head with the weapon after a February argument at a Mandan residence escalated into a fight. Martinez also made statements about killing the man, authorities said.

South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner suspended three years of a five-year prison sentence. Martinez must also spend two years on probation after his release.

Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Paul Jensen said he appreciated the work put into the case, which he called "very violent."

"Violence is something we have to deal with, and I think it was dealt with appropriately in this instance," Jensen said.

Defense attorney Kent Morrow did not respond to a request for comment.

