A judge has dismissed four attempted murder charges to which a Mandan man pleaded guilty in September, after the judge and attorneys in the case agreed the criteria for the charges did not exist.

Arthur Dunlap, 57, of Mandan, still will spend two years in prison on other charges stemming from the January 2022 incident.

Dunlap was accused of firing shots toward a car that four people were in or around, according to Mandan police. Nobody was injured. Authorities said the incident followed an argument that escalated into a physical altercation.

Dunlap in February 2022 pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder charges, reckless endangerment, and misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in the city, according to court records.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen at a September change-of-plea hearing ordered a presentence investigation. He, Morton County State’s Attorney Allen Koppy and defense attorney Harvey Skees agreed after the investigation that even though Dunlap fired shots he did not have the intent to kill anyone.

“He told police he was mad and wanted to shoot up a car,” Koppy said. “He was contrite in court, he always was. He just got drunk and had a bad day.”

Koppy said other than a disorderly conduct charge a few years ago Dunlap hasn’t been in any trouble since 1982.

Borgen on Tuesday sentenced Dunlap to two years in prison on the reckless endangerment charge and gave him credit for more than 400 days already served. He further ordered Dunlap to spend two years on supervised probation after his release. Dunlap must also forfeit a firearm and ammunition to the Mandan Police Department.

Skees said the latest plea agreement holds Dunlap accountable and carries a prison term just two years shorter than the mandatory minimum for attempted murder.

“In the end I think it was fair,” Skees said.