Mandan man sentenced in felonious restraint case

A Mandan man accused in February of preventing a woman from escaping his beatings as they traveled from Minot to Bismarck was sentenced Monday to two years in prison.

Hunter Melton, 30, pleaded guilty to felonious restraint and misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and interfering with an emergency call. South Central District Judge Cynthia Feland suspended three years of a five-year prison term and also ordered Melton to spend two years on probation after he is released. She further ordered Melton to complete chemical dependency and batterer’s treatment while he is incarcerated.

Melton was charged after police responded to a Feb. 9 call that a woman at a Bismarck hotel was injured and needed medical attention. The woman -- with whom Melton was in a relationship -- told police Melton had picked her up in Minot the previous night. He punched her when she refused his sexual advances and put her in a choke hold when she tried to escape at a gas station in Max, the woman told police. Melton allegedly stopped her again when she tried to leave the motel room and broke her phone when she tried to dial 911.

Melton told the judge that the woman’s account of events contained a lot of lies but he understood a jury would likely find him guilty.