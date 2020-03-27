Mandan man sentenced for September pedestrian death

The driver of a vehicle who police say struck and killed a Mandan woman in September has been sentenced to 1 ½ years on probation, court documents show.

Gene Mosbrucker, 74, was charged with negligent homicide in the death of Shirley Lee, 79. Police in an affidavit said Lee was struck by a Suburban being backed up by Mosbrucker as she was walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex. She was taken for medical treatment and died at the hospital.