Mandan man sentenced for having sex with teen girl; has pending cases in 2 other counties

A Mandan man who is a registered sex offender was sentenced Tuesday to serve seven years in prison for giving alcohol to a teenage girl and having sex with her.

Cyrus Cuba, 30, who also has sex crime cases pending in two other counties, pleaded guilty in October to felony gross sexual imposition and a misdemeanor for providing alcohol to a minor. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident in February 2019 in which the girl spent the night at Cuba’s residence after he gave her and a friend a flavored alcoholic beverage, police said.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick accepted the sentencing recommendations of Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Austin Gunderson for a 15-year sentence with eight years suspended. Gunderson said prison programs would provide “the opportunity for evaluation and a structured environment,” which might benefit Cuba.

Cuba may have suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child, defense attorney Michael Hoffman said, but the injury is not documented. He did not disagree with Gunderson’s recommendation and added that cognitive evaluation “might tie in” with the possible brain injury and with incidents of bullying from Cuba’s childhood.

“We believe he could benefit from any program that will help him understand his issues and address them,” Hoffman said.

