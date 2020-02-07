Mandan man sentenced for having sex with teen girl; has pending cases in 2 other counties

A Mandan man who is a registered sex offender was sentenced Tuesday to serve seven years in prison for giving alcohol to a teenage girl and having sex with her.
Cyrus Cuba, 30, who also has sex crime cases pending in two other counties, pleaded guilty in October to felony gross sexual imposition and a misdemeanor for providing alcohol to a minor. The charges stemmed from an alleged incident in February 2019 in which the girl spent the night at Cuba’s residence after he gave her and a friend a flavored alcoholic beverage, police said.
South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick accepted the sentencing recommendations of Assistant Morton County State’s Attorney Austin Gunderson for a 15-year sentence with eight years suspended. Gunderson said prison programs would provide “the opportunity for evaluation and a structured environment,” which might benefit Cuba.
Cuba may have suffered a traumatic brain injury as a child, defense attorney Michael Hoffman said, but the injury is not documented. He did not disagree with Gunderson’s recommendation and added that cognitive evaluation “might tie in” with the possible brain injury and with incidents of bullying from Cuba’s childhood.
“We believe he could benefit from any program that will help him understand his issues and address them,” Hoffman said.
Cuba in a prepared statement told Romanick that he took full responsibility for his actions and asked for forgiveness from the girl and her family.
“I never meant for any of this to happen,” he said.
Romanick told Cuba seven years is a long time to be in prison but it’s a much shorter sentence than he’s handed down in similar cases. He called Cuba's action "not just inappropriate, it's criminal."
"That's what you've got to understand," the judge said.
He allowed Cuba credit for 227 days already served.
Cuba in 2014 pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition in Mercer County. He was sentenced to five years in prison and given credit for 216 days served. That case was reopened in March.
He is scheduled for trial in Burleigh County on March 4 on a charge of gross sexual imposition. He will be sentenced on March 24 for failure to register as a sex offender in Burleigh County.
