Mandan man pleads not guilty in cases involving 2 ex-girlfriends

A Mandan man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he threatened to kill one former girlfriend and set fire to the car of another.

Jesus Guilbe, 31, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday. Court records show he entered not guilty pleas without appearing in court. A one-day trial is set for March 28.

Guilbe is charged with felony endangering by fire or explosion in connection with an October car fire. Authorities allege he set fire to the unoccupied car owned by a woman he’d dated for five months.

Police served a protection order on Guilbe about 7 p.m. on Oct. 26. The fire was started about 2 ½ hours later, and police say video from several businesses along Memorial Highway show a vehicle they believe is Guilbe's was at the woman’s apartment complex and later along a route toward his home.

A Mandan Fire Department arson investigation turned over to police in late November indicated that gasoline was used to intentionally set the woman's car ablaze, an affidavit states.

Another woman told police that Guilbe called her and said in Spanish, “I’m going to kill you. This is the moment.” Police said they found Guilbe, called the number given to them by the woman, and his phone rang and showed the police department as the caller. The woman had a protection order in place against Guilbe, but it's unclear from the affidavit what prompted the alleged call to her.

Guilbe is charged with felony terrorizing in that case, and with misdemeanor violation of a restraining order in both cases.

He could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the two felonies.