Mandan man pleads not guilty in attempted robbery case

A Mandan man accused of pointing a knife at a Bismarck convenience store worker has pleaded not guilty to attempted robbery.

Jacob Thomas, 29, entered the plea at a Tuesday court appearance, according to court documents. He was in custody in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Police in early September were called to the Loaf ‘n Jug on North Washington Street, according to an affidavit. The worker gave police a description and they arrested Thomas at an apartment complex a block south of the store. The worker told police the suspect had approached the counter and demanded money after pulling a black knife from his pocket. Surveillance footage confirmed Thomas as the suspect, police said.

Thomas had two knives on him when arrested, according to authorities. He allegedly said he placed a knife on the counter so the worker would know he had it on him, the affidavit states. He did not get any money from the store.

Thomas faces a possible 10-year prison term if convicted. Court records list a trial date of Jan. 4, 2023. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.