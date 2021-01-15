Mandan man pleads guilty to child sex crime

A Mandan man pleaded guilty Monday to an accusation that he repeatedly forced himself on a young girl four years ago.

Vincy Smith, 74, faces the possibility of life in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child. By state law he must receive at least a five-year prison sentence. A second sexual assault charge was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement. Smith was charged in July and pleaded not guilty in September.

The girl told her mother about the incidents last June, according to a police affidavit. The girl said she recalled the incidents based on different versions of a computer game she played at the man’s house before he committed the alleged acts, the affidavit says.

South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick ordered a presentence investigation. Defense attorney Thomas Glass did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Smith faces similar charges in Emmons County from alleged incidents in 2016 and 2017 with another child. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Monday and is set for trial in April.

Smith's attorney in that case, James Cerney, of Mobridge, South Dakota, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

